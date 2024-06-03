Jamaica records historic 2 million visitors from January to May Loop Jamaica

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett has reported that Jamaica has recorded a historic two million visitors within the first five months of the year. Preliminary data has highlighted that the island welcomed 1,265,830 stopover arrivals and 745,812 cruise passengers from January to May. This translates to an 8.5 per cent increase in arrivals and US$1.9 billion in earnings.

The minister, who made the announcement at the launch on Reggae Sumfest on Thursday May 30, said, “We are seeing the fruits of our collective labour and I am pleased that through public and private sector partnerships, our tourism product continues to be highly sought after. For the first time, Jamaica has recorded this historic figure of two million visitors within the first five months of the year and this is testament to the confidence our partners and visitors have in the destination,” said Minister Bartlett.

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett catches up with Josef Bogdonavitch, Chairman and CEO of Reggae Sumfest (L) and Robert Russell, Reggae Sumfest Director and Deputy Chairman at the launch of the festival on May 30, 2024.

The minister also applauded the festival’s organizers while highlighting the impact it has had on tourism’s growth over the years, “Since 2016, Reggae Sumfest has seen approximately 175 thousand patrons with 35,000 being visitors. Outside of these impressive numbers, the festival injects US$20 million annually into the local economy. This is why we continue to partner with the festival to attract more visitors into the island and increase the economic benefit for our communities,” the Bartlett added.

Reggae Sumfest, which began in 1993, has been dubbed the largest music festival in Jamaica and the Caribbean, taking place each year in mid-July in Montego Bay. Each year, thousands of people, local and international, flock to the country’s tourism capital for a weeklong set of festivities, that culminate in two nights of major performances.

“The Reggae Sumfest brand has stood out as an iconic and must-see event for both local and international visitors. Moreover, on a marketing note, it has had the remarkable ability to showcase the rich tapestry of Jamaica’s cultural heritage,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism.

The island’s forecast for 2024 is 4.58 million visitors with a 9.6 per cent increase in earnings of USD4.38 billion.