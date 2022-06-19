Jamaica remains a place of choice for investors, says Holness | Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared that the restoration of the Long Pond Distillery in Clark’s Town, Trelawny is an example that regardless of the local and international issues impacting the society, Jamaica remains a place of choice for investors.

“The Long Pond Distillery is an example of good Government action, (and) investor confidence (in the country),” said Holness during his address at the reopening of the distillery on Friday.

“It is very important that the average Jamaicans appreciate that regardless of the macro issues that you face – some of them geo-political, some of them related to climate change, some of them are economic shocks outside our control – Jamaica is still a destination for investment.

“It is still a choice for investors and our economy is still doing well,” he asserted.

The distillery, operated by National Rums of Jamaica (NRJ), suffered extensive damage from fire in 2018, and was rebuilt to resume full production.

Holness welcomed the rebuilding of the facility, which he said will provide employment opportunities for a number of persons, including residents of the parish.

“Today, the Long Pond Distillery is more efficient and modern. The distillery is providing more jobs, the distillery is investing in the community,” stated Holness to loud applause.

“In this our 60th year of Independence, I am pleased to see the restoration of the distillery, which is part of our heritage that we need to protect, cherish and continue to develop,” he urged.

According to him, it is through innovation, research and development that “we will continue to grow our economy so that all our people can benefit and experience prosperity.”

Holness also commended NRJ and other stakeholders who contributed to the rebuilding effort, stating that they have shown resilience.

“So, I am here, not just to open the distillery… but I am here as well, to celebrate the investment. I am here to say ‘thank you’ on behalf of those being re-employed and re-engaged,” stated Holness.

The Long Pond Distillery has a rich history in rum production dating back to the 17th century. The facility is one of the oldest on the island, and employs some 22 persons.