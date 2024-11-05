Jamaica Rent– A-Car-Association explores emerging chinese vehicles

The Jamaica Rent-A-Car Association is exploring non-traditional vehicle markets to diversify its motor vehicle offerings to its 25-member strong organisation.

President Orville Spence, during the association’s 55th annual general meeting held at the offices of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), said the group have been supporting the Japanese market over the years. However, with the influx of Chinese vehicles in Jamaica, Spence said they want to give their members different vehicle options.

“We want our members to see various options that are on the market. We have presented them with options from Chinese manufacturers that are being distributed here in Jamaica,” Spence said.

“We invited car dealerships Jetour Jamaica, GSW, and Stewarts Automotive Group, that have been bringing luxury style and innovation to showcase their latest car models. These are Chinese models, that have been advertised to transform the driving experience to include advanced technology, spacious interiors and robust performance,” Spence said.

The group, which is a critical facet of the hospitality sector represents all the major car rental companies that have several models of cars and sport-utility vehicles to choose from.

Spence said the association exceeds 2,000 vehicle units purchased per year contributing up to $9 billion to the economy. The association he said also has over 5,500 motor vehicles in their current fleet representing 90 percent of the licensed car rental operations in Jamaica.

“The showcase experience was quite good. The comfort and features presented by the different companies of their luxury vehicles indicate that they can adjust to the Jamaican setting. For persons that offer rental vehicle arrangements, these dealers represent a sector that can only do well,” Spence said.

The luxury vehicles on display by Jetour Jamaica included the X70 Plus, Jetour T2 and Jetour Dashing models.

rica Bartley, Sales Executive said the vehicles have been well-received. “These vehicles are built for the Jamaican roads. We have the confidence of the manufacturer that has assured us of six years warranty, and we are offering our clients a three-year service package that includes service and parts,” Bartley said.

JETOUR Auto was launched by Chery Holding Group in response to market trends and consumer demand. The brand was officially created on January 22, 2018, and involved into an independent brand in 2021. Tyre Warehouse Automotive is the exclusive dealer for Jetour Motorcars in Jamaica.

Stewart Automotive Group, with its GWM Jamaica brand have been striving to build a more sustainable world and continue to invest in electric vehicle technology to provide greener, smarter, and safer travel. They showcased the Haval H6, Tank 300HEV, Tank 500HEV and the Jolian Pro.

Democardo Alliman, Sales Executive said these luxury vehicles are well built, high in quality, and safe for the terrains that Jamaicans encounter on a daily.

“The models are affordable luxury vehicles. The quality is extremely good. They absorb the bumps and conquer the terrain they may encounter. You do not have to compromise for comfort and adventure, as you get the best of both worlds,” he said.

They also offer customers a six-year warranty, and three years’ service to include labour and parts.