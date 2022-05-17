Jamaica Rum Festival organizers announce new venue for fourth staging | Loop Jamaica

Organisers of the 2022 staging of the Jamaica Rum Festival (JRF) presented by Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum, in partnership with the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) have advised of a new venue for the fourth staging.

Still, in the second city, the 2022 iteration of the JRF will now take place at The Aqueduct, Rose Hall in Montego Bay.

The JRF team explains that the decision to switch to an alternate venue comes as a strategic move to deliver the best physical experience for rum lovers.

“In the past, the Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett has referred to the Jamaica Rum Festival as a ‘tourism product’. Knowing the hard work we pour into this event each year to present our rich rum history to Jamaicans and foreigners, we are looking to over-deliver an immersive and explosive edutainment experience for patrons,” Festival Director Valon Thorpe.

“The Aqueduct has presented us with an opportunity to do that and then some. We’re excited about this new venue and are confident that once patrons immerse themselves in the 2022 JRF experience, they will be just as excited if not more,” he added.

Also looking forward to this, the fourth staging of JRF is Pietro Gramegna, Director of Marketing, J Wray & Nephew Ltd.

“This is our first physical staging of the event since the pandemic, so we are certainly looking forward to making a statement. The Aqueduct, we believe, is the ideal location to adequately showcase just how much this expansive festival has to offer,” he said.

The 2022 staging promises interactive seminars, demonstrations, culturally immersive activities, Jamaican gastronomy, and phenomenal live entertainment from the likes of Capleton, Sanchez, Romaine Virgo, Tessanne Chin and more.

A suite of culturally immersive activities will also be featured during the festival, giving patrons a deeper appreciation of Jamaican heritage and culture.

Key sponsors of the festival include Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, Kingston 62, JWN Academy, JSAERE, National Rums, Worthy Park Estate, Hampden Estate, the RJR | Gleaner Group, Main Event Entertainment Group, Mystique Integrated, Scotia Bank, Wisynco’s Wata, Cran Wata, Coca Cola and True Juice, CB Foods, Barcode, iPrint, Pure National Ice and the Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience.

Must be 18 years or older to participate and drink. Drink responsibly.