Jamaica scores big at 2021 Travvy Awards in Miami, Florida | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
(Left to right) Delano Seiveright, Senior Advisor and Strategist, Ministry of Tourism and Jamaica Tourist Board Executives – Christopher Wright, Business Development Manager; Francine Carter Henry, Manager, Tour Operators and Airlines; and Phillip Rose, Regional Director, Northeast USA, pose to showcase Jamaica’s Gold and Silver awards received at the 2021 Travvy Awards held at the Miami Beach Convention Centre in Florida, USA on Thursday, November 11.

Jamaica scored big on Thursday, November 11 at the 2021 Travvy Awards in Miami, Florida. This came less than a month after the country’s strong showing at the World Travel Awards Caribbean and North America 2021 Winners Day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The latest accolades saw Jamaica winning gold in the categories of the Caribbean’s Best Destination, Best Culinary Destination, Best Tourism Board, and Best Travel Agent Academy Programme.

Jamaica also received Silver awards for best Caribbean Wedding Destination and Best Caribbean Honeymoon Destination.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett expressed gratitude for Travvy’s recognition of the destination.

“It is a huge honour to be recognised by this prestigious group of industry professionals,” said Bartlett.

“Jamaica accepts these awards with sincere gratitude and humility. I must thank the hardworking team within the Ministry of Tourism, the Jamaica Tourist Board, our other public bodies, as well as our stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to promote brand Jamaica and continuously improve our tourism offerings. It is an especially wonderful feeling to be recognised during a pandemic which has tremendously impacted our tourism industry,” he added.

Last year, travel agent readers of [email protected] magazine and TravelPulse.com cast over 130,000 votes in over 140 categories to determine this year’s winners.

The annual Travvy Awards dubbed the ‘Academy Awards of the Travel Industry’ was held at the Miami Beach Convention Centre to honour travel firms, travel products, travel agencies and destinations for their successes.

