Jamaica secure semi-final spot at Concacaf Boys’ U15 Championship Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica secure semi-final spot at Concacaf Boys’ U15 Championship

Friday Aug 11

3 hrs ago

Jamaica’s young Reggae Boyz celebrating. (PHOTO: Concacaf.com).

Jamaica’s young Reggae Boyz notched an impressive 4-1 triumph over Honduras in their League A quarterfinal match at the Concacaf Boys’ Under-15 Championship in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Thursday.

Giovanni Taylor, Zeinodean McLean, Duwayne Burgher, and Dashawn Jacques were on target for the Reagge Boyz, effectively securing a coveted semifinal position in this championship – a first for the team in the history of the event.

This achievement marked the third victory out of four games for Jamaica. In the preliminary group stage, the Jamaican team commenced their journey by securing a 1-0 win against El Salvador on the opening day of Sunday. This momentum was further solidified with a resounding 4-1 victory over invited team Saudi Arabia on Monday. However, in the final group stage showdown, the young Reggae Boyz fell short against Mexico, losing 2-1.

Jamaica’s next challenge involves a face-off with Mexico in the semifinals, scheduled for today. Mexico earned their place in the semifinals after narrowly besting Puerto Rico with a slim 1-0 margin in their quarter-final match.

