Jamaica shines at World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Loop Jamaica

Jamaica secured several major awards at this year’s staging of the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The America’s Gala, which was held at Sandals Montego Bay in St James last week.

Jamaica has been named the Caribbean’s Leading Destination for 2022, the 16th straight year the island has taken that title.

Jamaica also copped the award for the Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination 2022, the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board for 2022, the 14th year in a row, and the Caribbean’s Leading Nature Destination for 2022.

“The accolades are proof of the resilience of Jamaica’s tourism sector and its committed stakeholders,” said Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett in accepting the awards.

He added that: “The prizes are also an indication that despite the challenges of the last two years, visitors to our island still see us as the place to visit.”

Bartlett said he is “proud that Jamaica’s tourism offerings have again been recognised and awarded for the quality experience they provide.”

Meanwhile, a significant number of Jamaican-based tourism entities also received awards at the event. They included Dolphin Cove, which was named the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction 2022; Sangster International Airport, named the Caribbean’s Leading Airport 2022; Club MoBay at Sangster International Airport received the title of Caribbean’s Leading Airport Lounge 2022; Port of Falmouth, Jamaica was named Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Port 2022, and the Montego Bay Convention Centre – the Caribbean’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre 2022.

Round Hill Hotel & Villas was named the Caribbean’s Leading Villa Resort for 2022; Historic Naval Dockyard, Port Royal, Jamaica received the Caribbean’s Leading Tourism Development Project award for 2022; and GO! Jamaica Travel was named the Caribbean’s Leading Tour Operator, the Caribbean’s Leading Travel Agency, and the Caribbean’s Leading Destination Management Company.

Sandals South Coast secured the title of the Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Resort 2022; Half Moon – the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel 2022; Margaritaville Caribbean secured the title of Caribbean’s Leading Entertainment Venue 2022; Port of Montego Bay was awarded as the Caribbean’s Leading Home Port 2022; and Jamaica Inn was designated the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Suite Resort 2022.

Island Routes Caribbean Adventures was named the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tour Operator 2022; Rockhouse, Jamaica secured the award for the Caribbean’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2022; Sandals Resorts International copped the award for the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand 2022; while GoldenEye was named the Caribbean’s Leading Boutique Resort 2022.

Additionally, the Tryall Club in Montego Bay, Island Car Rentals, and Fleming Villa @ GoldenEye rounded out the night, receiving the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Residences, the Caribbean’s Leading Independent Car Rental Company; and the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2022 awards, respectively.

Jamaica and its tourism entities collectively received some 26 awards.