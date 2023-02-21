Jamaica Sotheby’s Realty cops honours at Americas Propery Awards Loop Jamaica

Luxury real estate brand Jamaica Sotheby’s International Realty recently copped two awards at the Americas Property Awards ceremony in London.

The company received five-star honour awards in the categories of Real Estate Agency Marketing, and Real Estate Agency Single Office.

The awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry in the Americas.

CEO of Jamaica Sotheby’s International Realty, Julian Dixon, expressed delight at the achievement.

“We are extremely honoured to have received two awards at the most prestigious property awards globally. It’s a great feeling to know that our efforts and hard work have not gone unnoticed. After all, Jamaica Sotheby’s International Realty is the leading luxury brokerage realty in the market. With titles such as this, we must remain committed to producing quality offerings,” she said.

Recipients are assessed by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts. Judging focuses on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability to select recipients.