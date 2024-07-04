Jamaica spared the worst of Hurricane Beryl, says PM

Prime Minister Andtew Holness says Jamaica was spared the worst of Hurricane Beryl, though the damage to the island is still significant.

On Thursday, the day after the categoey 4 hurricane skirted Jamaica’s south coast, Holness conducted an assessment of the damage in an aerial and ground tour of impacted parishes.

He pointed out that in Great Bay and the general Treasure Beach area of St Elizabeth, he counted about 100 homes that suffered roof damage.

In this video, Holness provides a synopsis of the damage in the wake of Hurricane Beryl and an idea of the way forward.