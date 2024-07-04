Jamaica spared the worst of Hurricane Beryl, says PM

Jamaica spared the worst of Hurricane Beryl, says PM
ODPEM gives 'all clear', urges J'cans to stay alert amid tropical wave

Vaz wants JPS, Flow and Digicel to give timelines for restoration

Britain's Labour on track for landslide victory

Hurricane Beryl heads to Mexico after hitting J'ca, eastern Caribbean

Sangster International Airport reopens today

Digicel working to restore sections of its network

Banking services recovery underway post-Hurricane Beryl

'I'm not giving up': Search on for man washed away

Tugs in Jamaica find safe harbour from Hurricane Beryl in mangroves

PM visits areas affected by Hurricane Beryl

Prime Minister Andtew Holness says Jamaica was spared the worst of Hurricane Beryl, though the damage to the island is still significant.

On Thursday, the day after the categoey 4 hurricane skirted Jamaica’s south coast, Holness conducted an assessment of the damage in an aerial and ground tour of impacted parishes.

He pointed out that in Great Bay and the general Treasure Beach area of St Elizabeth, he counted about 100 homes that suffered roof damage.

In this video, Holness provides a synopsis of the damage in the wake of Hurricane Beryl and an idea of the way forward.

ODPEM gives 'all clear', urges J'cans to stay alert amid tropical wave

Vaz wants JPS, Flow and Digicel to give timelines for restoration

Jamaica's Hurricane Warning lifted; some areas under Flash Flood Watch

Jamaica has discontinued the Hurricane Warning that was in effect for the island, but with continuing periods of rainfall likely to result in flash flooding in some sections of the country, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect.

'I'm not giving up': Search on for man washed away

The search for the young man swept away in floodwaters during the passage of Hurricane Beryl on Wednesday continues.
Residents of Arnett Gardens in Kingston are out in their numbers Thursday search

PM declares Jamaica a disaster area for 7 days

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared Jamaica a disaster area for the next seven days as Hurricane Beryl approaches the island. He made the announcement during a national broadcast on Tuesday.
He made the announcement during a national broadcast on Tuesday

Britain's Labour on track for landslide victory

Exit poll suggests, amid anger with Conservatives

Scotia offices remain closed amid Hurricane Beryl aftermath

Scotia Group Jamaica announced it will remain closed today, July 4, to ensure the safety of its employees and to assess the impact on its branches and ABM network following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Tugs in Jamaica find safe harbour from Hurricane Beryl in mangroves

Thomas Kitson's tweets go viral, showing importance of mangroves in protecting environment, tackling climate change

 

