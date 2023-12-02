Jamaica Stock Exchange kicks off December with strong gains Loop Jamaica

In a promising start to December, the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) experienced positive momentum on the first trading day.

The top gaining stocks were Caribbean Flavours and Fragrances up 15.5 per cent to close at $1.41, Eppley gained 11 per cent to $36.50, and KLE Group gained 10 per cent to $1.64.

The top declining stocks were Caribbean Assurance down 16.5 per cent to $2.32, Regency Petroleum down 17 per cent to $2.01, JMMB Preference shares down 15 per cent to $2.04, and AMG Packaging and Paper down 12 per cent to $2.20,

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 366.08 points (0.11 per cent) to close at 328,951.43 points and the volume traded amounted to 11,195,297 valued at $43,734,697.40.

The JSE Main Index advanced by 521.37 points (0.17 per cent) to close at 315,669.00 points and the volume traded amounted to 6,383,376 valued at $32,170,002.63.

The Junior Market Index declined by 14.05 points (0.37 per cent) to close at 3,757.04 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,811,921 valued at $11,564,694.77.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 1.01 points (0.44 per cent) to close at 226.85 points and the volume traded amounted to 37,877 valued at $2,503.89.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 101 stocks of which 43 advanced, 45 declined and 13 traded firm.

The overall volume leaders were Wigton Windfarm, Regency and Edufocal.