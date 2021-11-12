Jamaica surpasses 90,000 COVID-19 cases; 79 new cases on Thursday | Loop Jamaica

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica has surpassed 90,000, with 79 new cases recorded over 24 hours up to Thursday afternoon.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 90,005.

This is while nine COVID-19 deaths occurred from July 14 to November 10, and were recorded on Thursday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,311.

A 28-year-old female from Manchester, and an 82-year-old male from Trelawny are among the latest recorded COVID fatalities.

There were 184 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 60,120.

Notably, the island recorded a 10.9 per cent positivity rate based on the samples tested on Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 40 are females and 39 are males, with ages ranging from 28 days to 99 years.

The case count was made up of St Ann (31), Kingston and St Andrew (19), St Catherine (seven), St James (five), St Thomas (four), Hanover (three), Manchester (three), St Mary (three), Westmoreland (two), Clarendon (one), and Trelawny (one).

There are 29 moderately ill patients, 30 severely ill patients and 12 critically ill patients among 980 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 202 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.