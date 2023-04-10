Jamaica sweep girls’ age-group 4x100m relays at Carifta Games Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News
Melton Williams

2 hrs ago

Alana Reid ran a brilliant third leg to help Jamaica to an impressive victory in the Girls’ Under-20 4x100m relay final on day two of the 50th Carifta Games in Nassau, Bahamas on Sunday, April 9, 2023. (PHOTO: File).

Jamaica secured the two age-group girls’ 4x100m relay titles, triumphing over Trinidad and Tobago twice on the second and penultimate day of the 50th Carifta Games in Nassau, Bahamas, on Sunday.

First, Shamonique Hazel of Hydel High anchored Jamaica to an easy victory in the Girls’ Under-17 4x100m relay final. The quartet combined for 45.36 to beat Trinidad and Tobago (46.18) and the Bahamas (46.43).

Alana Reid, who opted out of the 200m semifinals earlier, joined the Girls’ Under-20 4x100m relay final and assisted Jamaica in dismantling the competition.

The Carifta Games 100m champion ran an outstanding third leg to give Aaliah Baker a leading position and she anchored Jamaica to an impressive 44.01 seconds. The silver and bronze medals were once again taken by Trinidad and Tobago (45.35) and the Bahamas (45.55).

Deandre Daley, who was disqualified from the 100m semifinals due to a false start, powered Jamaica to a remarkable win in the Boys’ Under-20 category, obtaining a third sprint relay gold medal for the country.

Daley got the baton in second place and caught up to the Bahamas. The Jamaican quartet combined for 39.68 seconds to deny the Bahamas (39.78). Trinidad and Tobago received the bronze medal in 40.83.

Jamaica lost the Boys’ Under-17 4x100m relay title due to a faulty baton change during the third leg.

Despite a valiant effort by Dontae Watson of Jamaica College on the anchor leg, it was not enough to secure the victory. The Bahamas clinched the win with a time of 41.46 seconds, while Jamaica settled for second place at 41.63 seconds. Grenada took the third spot on the podium.

