Jamaica Tallawahs beat Trinbago Knight Riders by 34 runs Loop Jamaica

Led by a half-century from captain Rovman Powell, the Jamaica Tallawahs beat Trinbago Knight Riders by 34 runs in the 12th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 cricket competition at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, the Tallawahs recovered from the loss of two early wickets to post 153 for seven off their allotted 20 overs with Rovman hammering 67 runs laced with 10 boundaries.

The Knight Riders, chasing a victory target of 154, were restricted to 119 for eight, their second straight defeat.

The Tallawahs lost the opening pair of Brandon King (7) and Kennar Lewis (4), both to Ravi Rampaul, in the Powerplay, before Powell came to the rescue.

The hard-hitting Powell combined with Raymon Reifer in a 90-run partnership stand to rescue his side. He hammered six four and four sixes in his 49-ball 67 while Reifer scored 28 from 26 deliveries.

Sunil Narine bowled exceptionally well and was rewarded with the wickets of both Powell and his West Indies teammate Fabian Allen to restrict the scoring in the final overs.

Allen could only make three runs from four balls.

Rampaul was the most successful bowler for the Knight Riders with three for 40 from his four overs while Narine supported well with two for 11 from his four.

In their chase, the Knight Riders once again utilised Narine at the top of the order but he was bowled in the first over by Mohammad Amir.

After Tion Webster, the other opening batsman, was run-out for five, Colin Munro and Tim Seifert attempted to rebuild but eventually, both lost their wickets.

Munro went for 29 and Seifert was dismissed for 15.

Amir struck again to remove Nicholas Pooran for 13 as the Knight Riders were unable to build any partnerships, with captain Kieron Pollard (6) and Andre Russell (17) also falling.

In the end, the Knight Riders were no match for the Tallawahs.

With the victory, Tallawahs moved to second place with six points from four games in the six-team tournament, two behind leader Barbados Royals.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (4 points), Trinbago Knight Riders (3 points), and St Lucia Kings (2 points) round out the top five.

Scores in the match: Jamaica Tallawahs 153-7 (Rovman Powell 67, Raymon Reifer 28; Ravi Rampaul 3-40, Sunil Narine 2-11). Trinbago Knight Riders 119-8 (Colin Munro 29, Andre Russell 17; Mohammad Amir 2-15, Wasim 2-20).