Jamaica Tallawahs player profile – Hayden Walsh Jr Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Tallawahs are the defending Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 champions. Ahead of the tournament which bowls off on Wednesday, Loop Sports will present player profiles of each squad member.

CPL 2023, the 11th edition of the Caribbean Premier League, will be played between August 16 and September 24 across five venues.

Five of the six teams – St Lucia Kings, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Barbados Royals, Trinbago Knight Riders, and Guyana Amazon Warriors – will host the 30 league matches, while Guyana will also host the playoffs. Notably Jamaica Tallawahs will not have any home matches.

In this feature, we focus on Hayden Walsh Jr.

Walsh Jr is a 31-year-old Antiguan American. He was born in the United States Virgin Islands, his father is Antiguan.

Having previously played for the United States, Walsh Jr is one of 14 players who have played One-Day International (ODI) cricket for two countries.

Walsh Jr is a right-arm leg spin bowler who bats left-handed.

He made his first-class debut for the Leeward Islands during the 2011-12 Regional Four-Day Competition.

Before that, in October 2018, Walsh was named in the United States squad for the 2018 ICC World Cricket League Division Three tournament in Oman.

In February 2019, he was named in the United States’ T20 international squad for their series against the United Arab Emirates. The matches were the first T20 international fixtures to be played by the United States cricket team.

In October 2019, he was named in the Leeward Islands’ squad for the 2019-20 Regional Super50 tournament, and that same month he was named in the West Indies’ ODI and T20 squads for their series against Afghanistan in India.

While he would have been selected primarily for his bowling, Walsh Jr is a useful lower-order batsman who strikes the ball hard.

He has represented numerous teams including West Indies, Barbados Royals, Leeward Islands’ Under-19, Team Abu Dhabi, USA, Seattle Crocs, Barbados, Leeward Islands, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

His exceptional performance includes taking 65 wickets in 63 T20 innings at a strike rate of 17.9 and an average of 24.00. Additionally, he participated in 72 T20 matches, amassing 236 runs in 26 innings, with his highest T20 score being 30.

In T20 internationals, Walsh has taken 31 wickets at a strike rate of 20.00, maintaining an average of 26.58.