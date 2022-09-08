Jamaica Tallawahs suffer first defeat of CPL 2022 season Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
6 hrs ago

Mohammad Amir (left) of Jamaica Tallawahs celebrates the dismissal of Faf du Plessis of St Lucia Kings during match nine of the Hero Caribbean Premier League at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (PHOTO: Randy Brooks – CPL T20 via Getty Images).

Jamaica Tallawahs suffered their first defeat in the men’s edition of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), going down in a nail-biting finish against St Lucia Kings on Wednesday night.

Sent in to bat, two-time champions Jamaica Tallawahs made a decent 163 for eight off their allotted 20 overs at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. However, St Lucia Kings replied with 164 for eight to win the match by two wickets with a ball to spare.

In the run chase, Mohammed Amir’s early double-wicket over rocked the Kings but Johnson Charles’ excellent half-century kept the home side in the game.

There was still plenty to do when David Wiese strode to the crease but he marshalled the chase superbly to get the Kings their first win of the tournament.

The Tallawahs did not get a good start as they lost Kennar Lewis (19), Shamarh Brooks (0), and captain Rovman Powell (7) in the Powerplay, and at the end of six overs, they were 47 for three.

When Brandon King was run out courtesy of brilliant fielding from Jeavor Royal, the Tallawahs were reeling at 62 for four in the ninth over.

However, Imad Wasim (20) and Raymon Reifer (62) rebuilt the innings and set it up for some late-over plundering to ensure the Tallawahs set the Kings a victory target of 164.

Like the Tallawahs, the Kings’ innings struggled to get going in the Powerplay.

They lost four wickets in the first seven overs to leave them in disarray at 39 for four but Tim David (20) and Johnson Charles (62) counter-attacked well to put the Kings ahead of the game at the halfway stage.

That advantage seemed to have disappeared when both set batters were dismissed but Roshon Primus (22) and the wily David Wiese (20) kept the Kings in the game going into the final few overs.

When Primus departed, Wiese guided the chase into the final over and hit the winning run to rapturous celebration in the stands.

