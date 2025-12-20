Local News
Jamaica to experience increased rainfall, starting Monday
20 December 2025
There will be increased rainfall across Jamaica starting Monday.
The Met Service says a trough is expected to move into the vicinity of the island on Monday and is likely to persist through to midweek.
As a result, unstable weather conditions are expected.
The forecast is for periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms, which may be heavy at times to affect northern parishes, and especially northeastern parishes beginning Monday morning.
Additionally, afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected for southern parishes Monday through Thursday.
Fishers and other marine interests on the north coast should exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms.
