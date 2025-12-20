Health Ministry provides psychosocial support to over 3400 citizens, following Hurricane Melissa Three people arrested for alleged involvement in car stealing ring in St. Catherine this morning Cabinet issues directive cancelling Christmas parties for government entities Prime minister Holness urges more private sector entities to contribute towards Jamaica’s rebuilding efforts, post hurricane Melissa. JPS customers currently receiving service to see 7% increase on their bills for consumption in November Dr. Andrew Holness defends security forces in fight against crime and violence, following criticism by opposition
Local News

Jamaica to experience increased rainfall, starting Monday

20 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News.
Promote your business with NAN

There will be increased rainfall across Jamaica starting Monday.

The Met Service says a trough is expected to move into the vicinity of the island on Monday and is likely to persist through to midweek.

As a result, unstable weather conditions are expected.

The forecast is for periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms, which may be heavy at times to affect northern parishes, and especially northeastern parishes beginning Monday morning.

Additionally, afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected for southern parishes Monday through Thursday.

Fishers and other marine interests on the north coast should exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms.

Support us

Related News

19 December 2025

58 Ghanaian Armed Forces personnel arrive in Jamaica to aid hurricane Melissa recovery

06 December 2025

Two Canadians among several arrested in St. Elizabeth cocaine bust

16 December 2025

5000 workers to benefit from tourism housing assistance recovery programme

11 December 2025

St. Ann, St. James and St. Catherine account for most of the country's 91 suspected leptos...