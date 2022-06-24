Jamaica to face Barbados in Women’s Super50 final | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Jamaica to face Barbados in Women’s Super50 final | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaica to face Barbados in Women’s Super50 final

Johnson Smith loses Commonwealth Secretary General bid

Hanover cops step up search for triple murder suspects; release photos

Firearm and ammunition seized in Kingston

JFP forms alliance with regional office products supplier

Jamaica trials schedule: Friday, June 24 – Day 2

Teacher gets over 30 years for sexual assault, murder of 13-y-o

House collapses as torrential rain batters southern China

‘Clans’ trial could end by next week, says Sykes

Sha’Carri Richardson fails to make 100 final at the US championships

Friday Jun 24

30?C
Loop Sports

39 minutes ago

Jamaica are on the verge of a double as they booked their place in the final of the Women’s Super50 Cup following an eight-wicket win over host nation Guyana at Providence on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica will face Barbados in Saturday’s final of the Women’s Super50 Cup after beating host country Guyana by eight wickets in the second semi-final match at the Providence Stadium on Thursday.

The victory means that Jamaica remain on course for a remarkable double after securing the T20 Blaze title last week.

Vanessa Watts and Chinelle Henry bagged five wickets each to lead Jamaica to the victory.

Off-spinner Watts and seamer Henry combined with great effect as Guyana were bowled out for a record low 23 runs off 12 overs in the match reduced to 38-overs per side because of rain.

Watts got four of her five wickets via the leg-before-wicket route as she bowled wicket-to-wicket aiming for middle stump. Meanwhile, Henry’s pace and lines caused major problems for the home town batters – including the spectacular dismissal of captain Shemaine Campbelle whose stumps went flying out of the ground.

Watts finished with the hugely-impressive figures of five for five off 5.2 overs while Henry was also brilliant with five for 18 off six overs.

In their pursuit of the small target of 24 runs Jamaica lost two wickets in their run chase to finish on 27 for two with 269 balls remaining,

Rashada Williams top-scored with 12, ironically the only batter in the match to reach double figures.

Barbados beat Trinidad and Tobago by nine wickets via the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method on Wednesday to qualify for the final.

Related Articles

Sport

June 15, 2022 06:24 PM

Sport

June 19, 2022 03:35 PM

Sport

June 22, 2022 02:58 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Jamaica to face Barbados in Women’s Super50 final

Jamaica News

Johnson Smith loses Commonwealth Secretary General bid

Jamaica News

Hanover cops step up search for triple murder suspects; release photos

More From

Sport

See also

Jamaica track and field trials starts today

The battle for supremacy: Elaine Thompson-Herah vs Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Sport

Yohan Blake hits top form with 9.93 seconds at Jamaica trials

Yohan Blake, the 2011 World champion, hit top form at the Jamaica trials with a 9.93-second clocking to win his first-round heat of the men’s 100m at the National Stadium on Thursday’s first day of co

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson fails to make 100 final at the US championships

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson appeared to have both her speed and swagger back for the US track and field championships but she had a disappointing result Thursday night in her signature event.

Jamaica News

14-y-o girl gone missing in Spanish Town after leaving for school

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 14-year-old Tava-Goy Tavares, a student of Welsh Heights, Gordon Pen, Spanish Town in St Catherine, who has been missing since Wednesday, June

Sport

Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.70 to qualify for 100m semis at Jamaica trials

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce continued her red-hot form this year by clocking an impressive 10.70 seconds to win her first-round 100m race on Thursday’s first day of the J

Sport

Jamaica trials schedule: Thursday, June 23 – Day 1

Over four days from June 23-26 at the National Stadium, Jamaica’s best track and field athletes will battle for a place on their nation’s team for next month’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols