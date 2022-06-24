Jamaica to face Barbados in Women’s Super50 final | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica will face Barbados in Saturday’s final of the Women’s Super50 Cup after beating host country Guyana by eight wickets in the second semi-final match at the Providence Stadium on Thursday.

The victory means that Jamaica remain on course for a remarkable double after securing the T20 Blaze title last week.

Vanessa Watts and Chinelle Henry bagged five wickets each to lead Jamaica to the victory.

Off-spinner Watts and seamer Henry combined with great effect as Guyana were bowled out for a record low 23 runs off 12 overs in the match reduced to 38-overs per side because of rain.

Watts got four of her five wickets via the leg-before-wicket route as she bowled wicket-to-wicket aiming for middle stump. Meanwhile, Henry’s pace and lines caused major problems for the home town batters – including the spectacular dismissal of captain Shemaine Campbelle whose stumps went flying out of the ground.

Watts finished with the hugely-impressive figures of five for five off 5.2 overs while Henry was also brilliant with five for 18 off six overs.

In their pursuit of the small target of 24 runs Jamaica lost two wickets in their run chase to finish on 27 for two with 269 balls remaining,

Rashada Williams top-scored with 12, ironically the only batter in the match to reach double figures.

Barbados beat Trinidad and Tobago by nine wickets via the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method on Wednesday to qualify for the final.