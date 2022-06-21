Jamaica to face Guyana in Women’s Super50 semis on Thursday | Loop Jamaica

Rashada Williams and captain Stafanie Taylor put on a 79-run partnership as Jamaica beat the Windward Islands by eight wickets under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method on Monday to reach the semi-finals of the Women’s Super50 Cup in Guyana.

The Windward Islands were sent in to bat first in the final Group A fixture and posted 101 for nine off their revised 33 overs with Japhina Joseph top-scoring with 23 not out from 57 balls.

Carena Noel supported with 21 off 34 balls.

Bowling for Jamaica, Taylor had the best figures of three for 22 from seven overs.

Chasing a revised 100-run target in just 23.2 overs, Williams (43 not out from 69 balls) and Taylor (36 not out from 50 balls) powered Jamaica home.

Pearl Etienne was the lone Windwards bowlers to pick up wickets, finishing with figures of two for 15 from five.

“It feels extremely awesome to be back in the runs,” said Williams. “I’ve gotten starts but it was just for me to carry on and, today I just decided to apply myself and get some runs and come in not out. I’m looking to keep on scoring big and winning the double.”

Jamaica finished the preliminary round in second place to join Barbados as the semi-final qualifiers from the group.

Barbados won the group with maximum eight points, four ahead of Jamaica. The Windwards finished without a point.

Jamaica will now face Guyana in the second semi-final on Thursday.

Guyana secured their semi-final spot by beating the Leeward Islands by eight wickets on Tuesday to finish atop Group B.

Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, which finished second in Group B, will contest the first semi-final on Wednesday.

The final will take place on Saturday.

Jamaica won the Women’s T20 Blaze earlier this month.