Jamaica to host anti-doping forum with WADA boss Loop Jamaica

Sports Minister, Olivia Grange, has announced that Jamaica will host a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) forum in January, in Kingston.

The forum will target ministers of sport in the Caribbean and will be attended by the president of WADA, Witold Ba?ka.

Grange said it will be the second WADA forum specifically for sports ministers in the Caribbean and is a follow-up to an online forum that was held in October.

“At that online forum, Jamaica, because of our leadership position in anti-doping in the region, offered technical guidance to other countries and WADA also agreed to support capacity building and cooperation among nations. So this forum from January 26 to 27 will build on our discussions from October,” said Grange.

The minister added that some delegates will also visit the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission’s facilities as part of a study tour.

Grange said the forum would help to “advance the development of a plan of action for anti-doping programmes across the Caribbean with the aim of keeping sports clean.”

Nineteen ministers of sport and their delegations are scheduled to attend the forum.