Jamaica to host Caribbean Senior Squash Championships from Aug 21-27 Loop Jamaica

The 37th running of the Caribbean Senior Squash Championships will take place in Jamaica from August 21-27 at the Liguanea Club in Kingston.

Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Guyana, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago, and host country Jamaica are the eight countries that will field approximately 140 participants for the one-week tournament.

Chris Binnie who is currently ranked at number one in the region is among the top Jamaica players who have won senior CASA titles. Binnie is a nine-time All Jamaica and Caribbean senior men’s champion.

Meghan Best, defending champion in the female section from Barbados, has registered to participate. The tournament will also feature 13-time All Jamaica senior women’s champion, Karen Anderson.

Also competing are Adrian Grant, former world number nine playing for Jamaica in his first CASA, young national champion, Shomari Wiltshire from Guyana, Chayse McQuan from Trinidad and Tobago, and Adam Murrils from the British Virgin Islands.