Jamaica to host matches in 2024 West Indies Championship Loop Jamaica

Three venues in Jamaica have been selected to host matches in the 2024 West Indies Championship, which begins in February.

Jamaica is among two host countries that will host games in the first block of games, which features three rounds from February 7 to 24.

Sabina Park, Kensington Cricket Club, and Chedwin Park are the venues where games will be played in Jamaica.

St Kitts and Nevis is the other country that will host games in the first three rounds. Warner Park and the Conaree Cricket Centre are the venue selected in that host country for games.

The second block of matches begin on March 13, with the fourth and fifth rounds scheduled to be held in Trinidad and Tobago at the Queen’s Park Oval, the Diego Martin Sports Complex and the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground at UWI Spec, and in Antigua and Barbuda at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

The tournament will take a short break and resumes after the Easter holidays with the final two rounds from April 10 to 20 with matches in Antigua and Barbuda, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

Meanwhile, the West Indies Academy will make their debut in competition, while Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) will make a return, re-joining the tournament after a few years’ absence.

The competing eight regional teams fighting for the Headley Weekes Trophy over seven rounds of matches are – defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles, Barbados Pride, Combined Campuses and Colleges, Jamaica Scorpions, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, West Indies Academy and Windward Islands Volcanoes.

The 2024 West Indies Championship will have a significant increase in prize money with the winning team receiving US$250,000, while second-placed team will receive US$100,000.

Johnny Grave, CWI chief executive officer said: “We are pleased to announce the schedule for the upcoming West Indies Championship and welcome two new teams and an expansion in the number of matches. With significant upgrades taking place at all the host venues for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June and additional improvements being made to the National Stadium in Grenada and Windsor Park in Dominica, we are using nine venues across Jamaica, St Kitts & Nevis, Antigua & Barbuda and Trinidad & Tobago.”

Fans can stream all the matches live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

West Indies Championship 2024

7 to 10 February:Jamaica Scorpions vs Windward Islands Volcanoes – Sabina Park, JamaicaCCC vs Barbados Pride – Chedwin Park, JamaicaLeeward Islands Hurricanes vs West Indies Academy – Warner Park, St. KittsGuyana Harpy Eagles vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force – Conaree Cricket Centre, St. Kitts

14 to 17 February:Jamaica Scorpions vs CCC – Sabina Park, JamaicaBarbados Pride vs Windward Islands Volcanoes – Kensington Cricket Club, JamaicaLeeward Islands Hurricanes vs Guyana Harpy Eagles – Warner Park, St. KittsTrinidad &Tobago Red Force vs West Indies Academy – Conaree Cricket Centre, St. Kitts

21 to 24 February:Jamaica Scorpions vs Barbados Pride – Sabina Park, JamaicaWindward Islands Volcanoes vs CCC – Chedwin Park, JamaicaLeeward Islands Hurricanes vs Trinidad &Tobago Red Force – Warner Park, St. KittsWest Indies Academy vs Guyana Harpy Eagles – Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), Antigua

13 to 16 March:Trinidad &Tobago Red Force vs Windward Islands Volcanoes – Queen’s Park Oval, TrinidadCCC vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes – Diego Martin Regional Complex, TrinidadGuyana Harpy Eagles vs Barbados Pride – Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground at UWI Spec (UWI SPEC), TrinidadWest Indies Academy vs Jamaica Scorpions – CCG, Antigua

20 March to 23 March:Trinidad &Tobago Red Force vs Barbados Pride – Queen’s Park Oval, TrinidadLeeward Islands Hurricanes vs Jamaica Scorpions – Diego Martin Regional Complex, TrinidadGuyana Harpy Eagles vs Windward Islands Volcanoes – UWI SPEC, TrinidadWest Indies Academy vs CCC – CCG, Antigua

10 to 13 April:Jamaica Scorpions vs Guyana Harpy Eagles – Sabina Park, JamaicaCCC vs Trinidad &Tobago Red Force – Chedwin Park, JamaicaLeeward Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride – UWI SPEC, TrinidadWest Indies Academy vs Windward Islands Volcanoes – CCG, Antigua

17 to 20 April:Jamaica Scorpions vs Trinidad &Tobago Red Force – Sabina Park, JamaicaCCC vs Guyana Harpy Eagles – Kensington Cricket Club, JamaicaLeeward Islands Hurricanes vs Windward Islands Volcanoes – UWI SPEC, TrinidadWest Indies Academy vs Barbados Pride – CCG, Antigua