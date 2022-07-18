Jamaica to host OAS policy forum on resilience building in tourism | Loop Jamaica

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has announced that Jamaica will host a high-level policy forum of the Organisation of American States (OAS) this week to focus on safeguarding the region’s tourism sector from disruptions, including a looming recession.

In emphasising the significance of the meeting which is to runs from July 20-21, Bartlett said “it relates primarily to building resilience among the small and medium-sized tourism enterprises (SMTEs) to withstand disasters and external shocks.”

He also said the “capacity-building initiative will go a far way as we seek to future-proof the sector” from an impending recession and other future shocks that the industry may face, adding that “we need to be able to develop our capacity to respond to it.”

In stressing that the Caribbean’s dependence on tourism “is impatient of any discussion with regards to the need for this kind of resilience building,” the tourism minister said if the SMTEs are not able to manage the looming recession, the tourism industry will feel the full effects of it.

Bartlett said SMTEs represent 80 per cent of the stakeholders of the industry.

Meanwhile, he added that the OAS meeting will provide tools to the countries that are under its umbrella, to help them better manage disruptions, including those of the climatic and economic type.

The event is being organised in collaboration with the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA).

Bartlett further stated that the two-day meeting will “showcase Jamaica as being one of the countries that have done extremely well in preparing its stakeholders for disasters, as per the pandemic,” among other things.

He said it will entail discussions on issues such as the barriers and challenges facing small tourism enterprises, crisis communication, business continuity planning tools, and the establishment of Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT).

The tourism minister outlined that the high-level discussion is being sponsored by the OAS with the support of the United States of America, and will see numerous countries being represented at the event, which will be held at the Holiday Inn in Montego Bay.

Bartlett was recently elected Chairman of the OAS Inter-American Committee on Tourism (CITUR). The meeting of the high-level delegates this week is one of the first items on his agenda during his chairmanship.