Jamaica to meet Australia in netball final at Commonwealth Games Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Jamaica to meet Australia in netball final at Commonwealth Games Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Grand Gala off to smooth start, stadium filled , scores still outside

Four shot, 2 fatally, at party in Manchester

Atomica romps Jamaica Derby

Jamaica to meet Australia in netball final at Commonwealth Games

Woman held up and robbed of money, pressure machine; ‘attacker’ nabbed

Fraser-Pryce to receive OJ, Jackson to be conferred with CD

All roads lead to National Stadium; traffic pile-up, J’cans head out

US $3m worth of ganja seized in St Elizabeth raid

Commonwealth Games: Thompson-Herah sets Games record to take 200m gold

What’s your wish for Jamaica for the next 60 years?

Saturday Aug 06

29?C
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

Barbados’ Faye Agard, left, watches as Jamaica’s Shimona Nelson scores during their Netball Pool A match at the Commonwealth Games at The NEC in Birmingham, England, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls on Saturday qualified for a Commonwealth Games final for the first time in their history after recording a 67-51 victory over New Zealand in their semifinal fixture in Birmingham, England.

The Sunshine Girls took control defensively from the outset and held a 36-22 half-time lead over the Silver Ferns. Shamera Sterling and Latanya Wilson set the tone in the circle, with Jodi-Ann Ward and Nicole Dixon-Rochester complementing them.

Captain and goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler led the scoring with 54 goals from 54 attempts, before being rested in the final minutes.

Goal attack Shanice Beckford was also perfect with 10 from 10 attempts.

Jamaica will face world number one Australia in the final on Sunday.

It will be the second match between Australia and Jamaica at the Games. On Thursday the Sunshine Girls pulled off an upset 57-55 victory in their final Pool A game.

In a repeat of the gold medal match from four years ago when England won, Australia this time came out on top, 60-51, to book their spot in the final.

The Aussies seized the game from start and never relinquished their grip, leaving England to now tackle New Zealand for bronze on Sunday.

Related Articles

Sport

August 2, 2022 08:52 PM

Sport

August 1, 2022 03:19 PM

Sport

July 30, 2022 09:06 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Grand Gala off to smooth start, stadium filled , scores still outside

Jamaica News

Four shot, 2 fatally, at party in Manchester

Sport

Atomica romps Jamaica Derby

More From

Sport

See also

Ricketts sets Commonwealth Games record to win triple jump gold

Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts captured the gold medal in the women’s triple jump at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Friday.
Ricketts put down a big marker in the first round. The two

Sport

World U20 Champs: Lyston wins 200m gold, Reid takes bronze

Jamaica’s Brianna Lyston secured her first major championship medal with gold in the women’s 200m at the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia on Friday.
The 18-year-old clocked 22.65 seco

Sport

World U20: Jamaica shatter women’s 4x100m world record in Cali

Jamaica were upgraded to silver in the men’s 4x100m as race winners South Africa were disqualified for a lane infringement

Sport

Commonwealth Games: Thompson-Herah cruises into 200m final

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has qualified for the final of the women’s 200-metre race at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
Thompson-Herah ran 22.63 seconds on Friday to easi

Sport

Commonwealth Games: Rasheed Broadbell wins men’s hurdles gold

Traves Smikle took the bronze medal in the men’s discus with a fourth-round effort of 64.58m.

Sport

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world-leading 100m time in Poland

Shericka Jackson logged yet another impressive victory as the Jamaican won the women’s 200m with plenty in hand in 21.84

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols