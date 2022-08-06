Jamaica to meet Australia in netball final at Commonwealth Games Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls on Saturday qualified for a Commonwealth Games final for the first time in their history after recording a 67-51 victory over New Zealand in their semifinal fixture in Birmingham, England.

The Sunshine Girls took control defensively from the outset and held a 36-22 half-time lead over the Silver Ferns. Shamera Sterling and Latanya Wilson set the tone in the circle, with Jodi-Ann Ward and Nicole Dixon-Rochester complementing them.

Captain and goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler led the scoring with 54 goals from 54 attempts, before being rested in the final minutes.

Goal attack Shanice Beckford was also perfect with 10 from 10 attempts.

Jamaica will face world number one Australia in the final on Sunday.

It will be the second match between Australia and Jamaica at the Games. On Thursday the Sunshine Girls pulled off an upset 57-55 victory in their final Pool A game.

In a repeat of the gold medal match from four years ago when England won, Australia this time came out on top, 60-51, to book their spot in the final.

The Aussies seized the game from start and never relinquished their grip, leaving England to now tackle New Zealand for bronze on Sunday.