Jamaica to return to mandatory mask-wearing, says PM | Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Friday announced that Jamaicans are to again be required to wear masks as the country continues to experience the fifth wave of COVID-19.

Before speaking on the reinstatement of the mask mandate in eastern St James on Friday, the Prime Minister noted that when he entered the stage he wearing his mask and only removed it after he took note that he was distanced from the audience.

“It is going to be a requirement shortly, for all our citizens to return to wearing their masks,” Holness said.

The mask mandate was lifted in March when the Prime Minister announced the withdrawal of the Disaster Risk Management Act. Two months later and amid another wave of COVID-19, Jamaicans will again have to mask up.

On Friday, Holness also urged citizens to act responsibly to protect themselves.

“We know what to do,” he said. “Let me repeat. If you haven’t yet gotten your vaccine, vaccine sites are open, and vaccination is ongoing. Please get vaccinated.

“Wear your mask, particularly if you are indoors, but wear your mask generally. Maintain social distance, and social distance is what you would consider to be spatial awareness, being aware of the people around you and the spaces that you are in,” Holness urged.

He also encouraged Jamaicans to sanitise.

“Sanitisation of the hands is very important, and it has proven to slow the transmission,” he said, adding, “These are just some things that you can do.”

The Prime Minister also appealed to people who are ill, particularly those with respiratory illnesses, to stay at home and isolate themselves.

Earlier this week, Minister of Health and Wellness Christopher Tufton confirmed that Jamaica is now in the fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, disclosing that it started on April 20.

On Friday, Holness also pointed out that “in our society, everybody is quick to blame and cast blame.

“But, one thing is certain, as your Prime Minister, I have been very consistent in preaching social responsibility and how our society must adjust in managing the effects of the pandemic,” he said.

Earlier this week, Holness said the Government has never declared the pandemic over.