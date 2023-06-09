Jamaica to reveal new outsourcing brand at upcoming global conference Loop Jamaica

Jamaica is poised to unveil its re-imagined outsourcing proposition to a diverse audience of entrepreneurs, business leaders, and executives from multinational corporations, global startups, and trade promotion organisations.

The highly anticipated Outsource to Latin America and the Caribbean Global Digital Services Summit (O2LAC) is scheduled to take place in Montego Bay from June 14 to 15, marking Jamaica as the first English-speaking nation from the Latin America and Caribbean bloc to host this prestigious event, now in its ninth edition.

The brainchild of the Inter-American Development Bank’s Integration and Trade Sector, O2LAC aims to unlock the region’s immense potential in the global digital services sector.

Distinguished business leaders will have the opportunity to delve into groundbreaking advancements in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

The summit will provide insights into strategic business process outsourcing (BPO), knowledge process outsourcing (KPO), and information technology outsourcing (ITO), and enable participants to identify lucrative business prospects through B2B and B2G matchmaking events.

Senator Aubyn Hill, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, emphasised the significance of O2LAC, stating, “This summit presents a prime opportunity for the Government of Jamaica and its partners to introduce Jamaica’s revitalized global digital services sector offerings to the largest gathering of prospective services buyers and suppliers in the region.”

Hill underscored the government’s dedicated efforts to enhance Jamaica’s product offerings, as well as the island’s global campaign launch at O2LAC, which aims to communicate the unique value proposition and solidify brand Jamaica in the minds of executives, entrepreneurs, and experts as the premier choice for global businesses seeking to elevate their outsourcing goals and achieve sustainable growth.

Jamaica already boasts a well-established outsourcing industry, hosting renowned companies such as Conduent, Itel, Sutherland Global, Sagility, Startek, and IBEX, which provide services to top Fortune 50 businesses. With over 85 operational companies, generating annual revenue nearing US$1 billion and employing over 60,000 individuals, Jamaica’s outsourcing sector stands as the largest in the Caribbean.

The country’s Special Economic Zone incentives, including duty concessions and reduced corporate income taxes, coupled with ongoing investments in telecommunications and electricity infrastructure, ensure a reliable power supply and robust broadband capabilities, making Jamaica an attractive destination for businesses.

The recently implemented National Investment Policy encompasses a wide range of economic policies, initiatives, and support measures designed to streamline business establishment processes in the country. Complementing these efforts, the Global Digital Services Sector (GDSS) Project in Jamaica continually works to enhance training, certification, and job opportunities within the sector, reinvigorating the Jamaican market to welcome a new wave of Fortune 1000 companies.

Shullette Cox, President of Jamaica Promotion Corporation (JAMPRO), stressed the importance of O2LAC in ensuring that business leaders fully comprehend how to harness the extensive potential of Jamaica’s expanding global digital services sector. Cox highlighted the tailoring of Jamaica’s offerings to address specific concerns within the global digital services sector, stating, “For instance, in the area of skills training, we are continuously enhancing our capabilities.

Through the GDSS Project, we are creating training, apprenticeship, internship, certification, and train-the-trainer programs.” Cox further emphasised that the launch of the campaign at O2LAC would facilitate a better understanding of accessing and synergizing Jamaica’s premier outsourcing services.