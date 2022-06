Jamaica trials schedule: Friday, June 24 – Day 2 | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s best track and field athletes will on Friday continue their battle for a place on their nation’s team for next month’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

The Jamaica trials will also decide teams for two other senior competitions and a junior competition.

These are the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8, the NACAC Senior Championships in Freeport, The Bahamas from August 19-21 and the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia from August 1-6.

Action is scheduled to begin at 4:00 pm.

The day will feature the finals of the men and women’s 100 metres.

See Friday’s schedule below:

4:00 pm Boys 19 & Under Long Jump Under 20 Finals

4:20 pm Boys 19 & Under Shot Put Under 20 Finals

4:33 pm Men 20+ High Jump SENIOR Finals

5:05 pm Men 20+ 400 Meter Dash SENIOR Prelims

5:25 pm Girls 19 & Under Long Jump Under 20 Finals

5:35 pm Girls 19 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 20 Prelims

5:47 pm Boys 19 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 20 Semis

6:00 pm Women 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR Semis

6:15 pm Men 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR Semis

6:41 pm Girls 19 & Under 1500 Meter Run Under 20 Finals

6:50 pm Boys 19 & Under 1500 Meter Run Under 20 Finals

7:20 pm Girls 19 & Under Shot Put Under 20 Finals

7:22 pm Women 20+ 1500 Meter Run SENIOR Finals

7:30 pm Men 20+ 1500 Meter Run SENIOR Finals

7:40 pm Women 20+ Discus Throw SENIOR Finals

7:45 pm Girls 19 & Under 400 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Finals

7:50 pm Boys 19 & Under 400 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Finals

8:00 pm Women 20+ 400 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Finals

8:08 pm Men 20+ 400 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Finals

8:25 pm Girls 19 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

8:30 pm Boys 19 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

8:35 pm Men 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals

8:40 pm Women 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR Final