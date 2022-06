Jamaica trials schedule: Sunday, June 26 – Day 4 | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica trials enters its final day on Sunday with action scheduled to start at 1:00 pm.

The day will be highlighted by the sprint hurdles and 200m finals.

See the schedule below:

1:00 pm: Women 20+ Hammer Throw SENIOR Finals

2:00 pm: Men 20+ Hammer Throw SENIOR Finals

2:15 pm: Boys 19 & Under Triple Jump Under 20 Finals

2:20 pm: Men 20+ Shot Put SENIOR Finals

3:00 pm: Women 20+ Javelin Throw SENIOR Finals

4:00 pm: Women 20+ 100 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Prelims

4:20 pm: Boys 19 & Under 110 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Prelims

4:30 pm: Men 20+ Triple Jump SENIOR Finals

4:35 pm: Men 20+ 110 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Prelims

4:55 pm: Girls 19 & Under 800 Meter Run Under 20 Finals

5:00 pm: Boys 19 & Under 800 Meter Run Under 20 Finals

5:05 pm: Women 20+ 800 Meter Run SENIOR Finals

5:10 pm: Men 20+ 800 Meter Run SENIOR Finals

5:10 pm: Boys 19 & Under Javelin Throw Under 20 Finals

5:10 pm: Men 20+ Javelin Throw SENIOR Finals

5:25 pm: Girls 19 & Under 400 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

5:30 pm: Boys 19 & Under 400 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

5:35 pm: Women 20+ 400 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals

5:40 pm: Men 20+ 400 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals

5:55 pm: Girls 19 & Under 100 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Finals

6:05 pm: Women 20+ 100 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Finals

6:25 pm: Boys 19 & Under 110 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Finals

6:35 pm: Men 20+ 110 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Finals

6:50 pm: Girls 19 & Under 200 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

6:55 pm: Boys 19 & Under 200 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

7:05 pm: Women 20+ 200 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals

7:15 pm: Men 20+ 200 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals