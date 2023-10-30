Jamaica wants ‘peaceful resolution’ in Israel-Hamas war Loop Jamaica

Amid criticisms for its absence from the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) vote for a non-binding resolution calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza and a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers, Jamaica has come out to say it supports a “peaceful resolution”.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamina Johnson Smith said in a statement on Sunday that she appreciates the concerns raised by those who feel that Jamaica not having voted in the 10th UN Emergency Special Session last Friday, suggests a shift in the country’s stance on international human rights.

A view of Gaza from southern Lebanon, captured in video on October 29, 2023.

In fact, the Opposition People’s National Party described the absence of Jamaica’s representative from the crucial vote as a “new low” in Jamaican foreign policy history.

“I assure you that this is not the case,” Johnson Smith said in the statement on Sunday.

She had previously disclosed on X, formerly Twitter, that consultations were under way with Kingston, which did not conclude in time for the close of vote.

In that tweet, she said Jamaica welcomes the action taken by the UNGA, and hopes that it contributes to progress.

On Sunday, she said, the situation in the Middle East demands a unified global voice against human rights violations, while respecting states’ rights to self-defence within the parameters of international law.

“While a technical cross in communication led to Jamaica’s representative not voting, our statement on the UN General Assembly floor, on behalf of all Caricom Member States, unequivocally supports a peacefulresolution of the conflict, humanitarian aid for victims of war, and the release of hostages,” Johnson Smith insisted.

Palestinians pray for their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Deir al Balah on Friday, October 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

She added that Jamaica’s foreign policy “unquestionably rests on robust principles and democratic values, which guide our stance in an increasingly dynamic and complex global landscape.”

On Monday, Israel expanded its military assault deeper into the northern Gaza Strip as the UN and medical staff expressed fears over airstrikes hitting closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded. Relief workers said the largest convoy of humanitarian aid to arrive in Gaza still fell far short of needs.

The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 8,306, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, more than 110 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them civilians slain in the initial Hamas rampage that started the fighting October 7. In addition, 239 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.