Jamaica weather: A chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Loop Jamaica

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica is forecasting that isolated showers are likely today, an outcome many Jamaicans would welcome amid the heat.

In its forecast at 5am Wednesday, July 19, 2023, the Met Service said a trough is across the island, and a low-level jet stream is across the central Caribbean.

The Met Service said the trough is to be short lived, and after that, a High Pressure Ridge is expected to build from late Thursday, and both the Ridge and Jet Stream are expected linger into the weekend.

It added that windy conditions should continue, especially along the southern coastal areas

Here’s a look at the weather forecast as of 5am Wednesday, July 19, 2023, according to the Meteorological Service:

24-hour forecast:

This Morning:… Isolated showers possible across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Becoming windy.

This Afternoon:…Isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across western parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. Windy mainly across southern parishes.

Tonight:… Isolated showers across eastern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. Windy mainly along the south coast.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today… 35 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today… 35 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Thursday):

Thursday: Morning isolated showers across eastern parishes, sunny elsewhere. Partly cloudy afternoon with isolated showers and possible thunderstorms across hilly areas and western parishes. Windy.

Friday: Morning isolated showers across eastern parishes, sunny elsewhere. Partly cloudy afternoon. Windy.

Saturday: Partly cloudy afternoon across hilly areas, otherwise a sunny day. Windy along the south coast.

Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Tropical Wave just east of the eastern Caribbean.