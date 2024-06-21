Jamaica weather: Afternoon showers, thunderstorms ahead this weekend

Sections of the island are likely to get rain this weekend, with the latest Met Service forecast indicating that afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely across sections of most parishes on Saturday and Sunday.

Currently, there is a trough and low-level jet stream across Jamaica. The Met Service said the trough is expected to remain across the island for the next few days while the low-level jet stream is expected to weaken on Saturday.

Check out the Met Services forecast shared at 5am Friday, June 21, 2024:

24-hour forecast

This Morning… Partly cloudy.

This Afternoon/Evening… Cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across sections of western and central parishes and hilly areas. Windy conditions especially along the south coast.

Tonight… Partly cloudy.

Three-day forecast (starting Saturday)

Saturday and Sunday: Mainly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.

Monday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across mainly across sections of western and central parishes.

Other current regional weather features

A tropical wave across the eastern Caribbean.

A broad area of low pressure across the Gulf of Mexico.