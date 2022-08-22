Jamaica weather: Brace for more showers over next few days Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans are being urged to expect an increase in showers and thunderstorm activities across the island over the next few days.

According to the latest weather forecast from the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, released on Monday at 5am, there is a trough across the central Caribbean.

The trough is expected to remain in the vicinity of the island while slowly drifting westward over the next few days.

“Expect an increase in shower and thunderstorm activity across Jamaica today through to Thursday as a result, especially during the afternoons,” the Met Sevice said.

24-hour forecast:

Monday morning:… Showers and thunderstorms mainly across sections of eastern parishes, becoming cloudy elsewhere.

Monday afternoon/evening:… Cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms across sections of the island.

Monday night:…Cloudy. Expect periods of showers and thunderstorms across sections of eastern and south-central parishes.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston Monday:..32 degrees CelsiusMaximum temperature expected for Montego Bay Monday:..33 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Tuesday):

Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday: Cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms across the island, especially during the afternoons.

Other Current Regional Weather Features:A Tropical Wave across the western Caribbean.