Jamaica weather: Brace for more showers over next few days Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Jamaica weather: Brace for more showers over next few days Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

One dead, others injured in Clarendon crash

Jamaica weather: Brace for more showers over next few days

Mayers ton in vain as New Zealand beat West Indies to clinch series

Lavaido wants to ‘Love You Right’

PM slams preachers of doom and gloom, pointing to economic growth…

Hudson, Salmon, Smikle strike gold on final day of NACAC Championships

Thomas lands Caymanas feature astride D Head Cornerstone

Young farmer booked 4 months after woman robbed with gun blazing

87 new COVID cases amid 17.8 per cent positivity rate

Caribbean Creators: Jamaican photog Amber Pinkerton

Monday Aug 22

24?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

44 minutes ago

(Photo: iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaicans are being urged to expect an increase in showers and thunderstorm activities across the island over the next few days.

According to the latest weather forecast from the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, released on Monday at 5am, there is a trough across the central Caribbean.

The trough is expected to remain in the vicinity of the island while slowly drifting westward over the next few days.

“Expect an increase in shower and thunderstorm activity across Jamaica today through to Thursday as a result, especially during the afternoons,” the Met Sevice said.

24-hour forecast:

Monday morning:… Showers and thunderstorms mainly across sections of eastern parishes, becoming cloudy elsewhere.

Monday afternoon/evening:… Cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms across sections of the island.

Monday night:…Cloudy. Expect periods of showers and thunderstorms across sections of eastern and south-central parishes.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston Monday:..32 degrees CelsiusMaximum temperature expected for Montego Bay Monday:..33 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Tuesday):

Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday: Cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms across the island, especially during the afternoons.

Other Current Regional Weather Features:A Tropical Wave across the western Caribbean.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Police file terrorism charges against Pakistan’s Imran Khan

Jamaica News

One dead, others injured in Clarendon crash

Jamaica News

Jamaica weather: Brace for more showers over next few days

More From

Sport

Jackson, Blake, Taylor strike gold at NACAC Championships

See also

Jamaica won 11 medals on the day, three gold, three silver, and five bronze, for a total of 12 following O’Dayne Richards’ bronze on Friday

Sport

O’Dayne Richards wins Jamaica’s first medal at NACAC Championships

National senior record holder O’Dayne Richards secured Jamaica’s first medal at the fourth North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Open Championships in Freeport, T

Sport

WATCH: ‘Look at me now’, says Jamaican-born after winning UFC title

Leon Edwards: I was born in Jamaica with nothing. I lived in a wooden shed … Look at me now!

Sport

Hudson, Salmon, Smikle strike gold on final day of NACAC Championships

The USA dominated the medal table with 29 gold medals, followed by Jamaica with six. Canada, Cuba and Guatemala earned two titles each

Jamaica News

PM defends shift in NHT interest rate subsidies

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has defended a new policy direction of the National Housing Trust (NHT), arguing that the move is aimed at ensuring a more equitable distribution of state resources.
T

Sport

Good first session for Jamaica at NACAC Open Championships

Jamaica’s four athletes who are competing in the men’s and women’s 400m at the 4th NACAC Open Championships in Freeport, Bahamas have secured qualification to the finals.
Oregon World Ch

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols