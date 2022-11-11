Jamaica weather: Brace for rain this weekend Loop Jamaica

Here’s a look at the weather forecast as of 5am Friday, November 11, 2022, according to the Meteorological Service.

There is an induced trough across the western Caribbean, including Jamaica, that is expected to linger throughout the weekend. A tropical wave is to move across the island Saturday afternoon, the Met Service said.

Other current regional weather features, as identified by the Met Service, include tropical depression Nicole, which is currently located 115 kilometres southwest of Macon, Georgia.

24-hour forecast

Friday morning:… Isolated showers mainly across southern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.

Friday afternoon/evening:… Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, especially across central and western parishes.

Friday night …. Cloudy with isolated showers especially across southern parishes.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston Friday:..32 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay Friday:..32 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Saturday):

Saturday: Cloudy day with morning showers, mainly across south-central and eastern parishes. Showers and thunderstorms from the afternoon through to late evening. Lingering night-time showers.

Sunday/Monday: Partly cloudy day with morning showers, mainly across northern parishes. Afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across southwestern parishes.