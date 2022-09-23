Jamaica weather: Brace for strong winds, thunderstorms as of Saturday Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans are being urged to brace for increased showers, thunderstorms, cloudiness, and strong gusty winds beginning Saturday afternoon, which is when newly formed Tropical Depression Nine is expected to be in the vicinity of the island.

In its latest update on the system that prompted a severe weather alert for Jamaica on Wednesday, followed by a warning for fishers to evacuate cays and banks on Thursday, the Meteorological Service said all small crafts, including those fishers, should now be arriving in port to start preparations for safe harbour.

In its update released on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 5am, the Met Service said at 4am, the centre of Tropical Depression Nine was located near latitude 13.9 north, longitude 68.6 west.

“The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 20 km/h. A turn more westward is forecast over the next next day or so, followed by a turn back to the west-northwest and northwest by this weekend,” the Met Service said.

The graphic shows probabilities of sustained (1-minute average) surface wind speeds equal to or exceeding 34 kt (39 mph). (Photo: NOAA)

Maximum sustained winds are near 55 km/h with higher gusts. Only slow intensification is forecast over the next day or so, followed by more significant intensification over the weekend, and early next week, it added.While the Meteorological Service continues to monitor the progress of Tropical Depression Nine, it is also monitoring two other systems.

The Met Service said the centre of Hurricane Fiona is passing northwest of Bermuda and Tropical Storm Gaston is expected to turn southeastward today, with tropical storm conditions affecting the westernmost Azores Islands.

According to the Met Service, Tropical Storm Gaston and Hurricane Fiona are no threat to Jamaica.

See the local forecast, released 5am Friday, for next few days below:

24-hour forecast:

Friday morning:… Mainly sunny.

Friday afternoon:… Showers and thunderstorms mainly across hilly areas and southern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.

Friday night:… Partly cloudy.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston Friday:..32 degrees CelsiusMaximum temperature expected for Montego Bay Friday:..32 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Saturday):

Saturday: Isolated morning showers across eastern and north-central parishes. Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon to evening showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds across most parishes. Lingering night-time showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday: Cloudy with periods of scattered moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds across most parishes. Lingering night-time showers and thunderstorms.

Monday: Cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Windy.