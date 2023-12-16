Jamaica weather: Cold front to move across island Monday Loop Jamaica

Jamaica weather: Cold front to move across island Monday
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
(Photo: iStock)

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica is forecasting that a cold front is expected to move across Jamaica on Monday, while a trough that is now across the island is expected to remain over the next few days.

“Cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected on Monday and Tuesday,” the Met Service said in its forecast on Sunday morning.

Here’s a look at the weather forecast as of 5am Sunday, December 17, 2023, according to the Meteorological Service:

24-hour forecast

This Morning… Cloudy with isolated showers mainly across northern parishes.

This afternoon and evening … Periods of showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.

Tonight… Mostly cloudy.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today… 31 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today… 30 degrees Celsius.

3-day forecast (starting Monday)

Monday/Tuesday : Cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms across most parishes. 

Wednesday : Partly cloudy and cool. 

Other Current Regional Weather Features

A Stationary Front west of Cuba.

