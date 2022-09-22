Jamaica weather: Evacuate cays and banks immediately — Met Service Loop Jamaica

The severe weather alert announced by the Meteorological Service of Jamaica on Wednesday remains in effect for the island today, with fishers on the cays and banks now being urged to evacuate immediately.

The latest bulletin issued by the Met Service at 5am Thursday indicated that, as the strong tropical wave over the southeastern Caribbean Sea continues to move westward, it is producing showers and thunderstorms.

In fact, the Met Service said the tropical wave has the potential to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next couple of days.

“As the disturbance moves towards the central Caribbean, unstable weather conditions are expected to spread over Jamaica’s territorial waters within the next 36-48 hours,” the Met Service said.

Fishers on the cays and the banks are advised to evacuate immediately and start returning to the mainland.

Also, operators of other small craft in the country’s coastal waters are advised to return to port, and small craft operators who are in port are advised not to venture out.

The Met Service said it would continue to monitor the system.