Jamaica weather: Expect showers this afternoon | Loop Jamaica

6 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Monday May 02

21?C
2 hrs ago

A trough currently across Jamaica is expected to remain across the island for the next few days, the Meteorological Service said in its forecast on Monday morning.

As a result, an increase in shower and thunderstorm activity across the island, especially in eastern parishes, is expected.

See the forecast released by the Met Service at 5am on Monday, May 2, 2022:

24-hour forecast

Monday morning: Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms across eastern parishes.

Monday afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.

Monday night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms across eastern parishes.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today: 31 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today: 30 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Tuesday):

Tuesday / Wednesday / Thursday: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes. Windy conditions across southern coastal areas.

