Jamaica weather: Hazy and windy as Saharan dust returns | Loop Jamaica

A plume ofSaharan dust is expected to move across the Caribbean region Tuesday through to Thursday, the Jamaica Meteorological Service said in its latest forecast.

A High-Pressure Ridge and Low-Level Jet Stream across the central Caribbean are also expected to remain across the region through to Wednesday, after which a trough is expected to move into the vicinity of the island.

See the forecast released by the Met Service on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 5am:

24-hour forecast:

Tuesday morning:… Partly cloudy, hazy and windy.

Tuesday afternoon:… Possible isolated showers across western parishes, elsewhere partly cloudy, hazy and windy.

Tuesday night:…. Mainly fair and hazy. Windy along coastal areas.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today:..34 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today:..34 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Wednesday):

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, windy and hazy.

Thursday/Friday: Morning showers across north-central and eastern parishes. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.

Other current regional weather features:

A Tropical Wave moving across the south-central Atlantic.