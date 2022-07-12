Jamaica weather: Hazy and windy as Saharan dust returns | Loop Jamaica

6 min read
Jamaica weather: Hazy and windy as Saharan dust returns
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Tuesday Jul 12

24?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

52 minutes ago

(File photo)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A plume ofSaharan dust is expected to move across the Caribbean region Tuesday through to Thursday, the Jamaica Meteorological Service said in its latest forecast.

A High-Pressure Ridge and Low-Level Jet Stream across the central Caribbean are also expected to remain across the region through to Wednesday, after which a trough is expected to move into the vicinity of the island.

See the forecast released by the Met Service on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 5am:

24-hour forecast:

Tuesday morning:… Partly cloudy, hazy and windy.

Tuesday afternoon:… Possible isolated showers across western parishes, elsewhere partly cloudy, hazy and windy.

Tuesday night:…. Mainly fair and hazy. Windy along coastal areas.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today:..34 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today:..34 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Wednesday):

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, windy and hazy.

Thursday/Friday: Morning showers across north-central and eastern parishes. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.

Other current regional weather features:

A Tropical Wave moving across the south-central Atlantic.

Reggae Girlz qualify for back-to-back World Cups

Jamaica defeated Haiti 4-0 on Monday night at the Concacaf Women's Championship in Mexico to qualify for their second straight FIFA World Cup.
It was the second time in history that a Caribbean tea
It was the second time in history that a Caribbean tea

Jamaica News

Holness calls on nation to be wary of ‘false prophets’ while…

Promising Jamaicans that JLP will ensure country emerges strongly from current crisis

Jamaica News

Shock after popular security guard killed at gas station in Angels

Shock and grief have engulfed the rural district of Benbow in Guy’s Hill, St Catherine after a popular security guard was shot dead by gunmen at a gas station in Angels outside Spanish Town on Friday

Jamaica News

Williams mourns suspected murder of former senior educator

Education Minister Fayval Williams has expressed shock and sadness at the suspected murder of former Principal of the St Ann-based Ferncourt High School, Sharon Kelly-Stair.
Williams, in a statemen

Jamaica News

Antiguan cop to stand trial for allegedly strangling Jamaican woman

A suspended police officer who allegedly killed a Jamaican woman after she rejected his advances, is to stand trial in Antigua and Barbuda in November of this year.
A report in the Antigua Observe

Sport

World Championships 2022 preview: 100m and 110m hurdles

Women’s 100m hurdles
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn owns the Olympic gold medal. Kendra Harrison holds the world record. What neither has is a world outdoor title.
That could easily change at the July 15

