Jamaica weather: Increased rainfall across island starting Sunday | Loop Jamaica

(Photo: iStock)

A trough currently across the eastern Caribbean is expected to be in the vicinity of Jamaica on Sunday and is likely to generate unstable weather conditions across the island into early next week.

The Met Service forecast is for periods of moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms to affect sections of mainly eastern and central parishes — St Ann, St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester, and St Elizabeth — starting Sunday and continuing into Monday.

Additionally, the Met Service said occasional gusty winds are likely to occur in the vicinity of thunderstorms.

“Fishers and other marine interests should exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms, and strong gusty winds,” the Meteorological Service said, adding that it will continue to monitor the weather system.

Edwin Allen and Hydel smash Penn Relays records

Edwin Allen’s all-conquering Girls’ 4x100m relay team smashed the meet record on the second and penultimate day of the 126th staging of the Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphi

Tears, anger at funeral service for 4-y-o found in teacher’s car

Educators also criticized for not attending

Camperdown take gold in 4x100m at Penn Relays

Camperdown High won the Boys’ 4x100m Championship of America race on the third and final day of the 126th staging of the Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, the USA on Satur

$53m Lotto Jackpot winner to cover grandchildren’s educational costs

A retiree from western Jamaica, who is the newest Lotto millionaire, plans to use her $53-million winnings to secure the future education of her grandchildren before deciding what to do with the r

Jamaica win 4 more gold medals at Penn Relays

Jamaican high schools secured eight medals including four gold during the morning session of Friday’s second and penultimate day of the 126th staging of the Penn Relays at the University of Penns

Inside probe that led to arrest of BVI Premier, Ports Authority boss

A damning picture has emerged from an affidavit outlining the undercover operation that led to Thursday’s arrest of British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie, his Ports Authority boss Oleanvine Mayn

