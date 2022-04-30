Jamaica weather: Increased rainfall across island starting Sunday | Loop Jamaica

A trough currently across the eastern Caribbean is expected to be in the vicinity of Jamaica on Sunday and is likely to generate unstable weather conditions across the island into early next week.

The Met Service forecast is for periods of moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms to affect sections of mainly eastern and central parishes — St Ann, St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester, and St Elizabeth — starting Sunday and continuing into Monday.

Additionally, the Met Service said occasional gusty winds are likely to occur in the vicinity of thunderstorms.

“Fishers and other marine interests should exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms, and strong gusty winds,” the Meteorological Service said, adding that it will continue to monitor the weather system.