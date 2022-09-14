Jamaica weather: Isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday Loop Jamaica

Here’s a look at the weather forecast as of 5am Wednesday, September 14, 2022, according to the Meteorological Service.

The trough that has been across Jamaica in recent days is expected to remain across the island over the next few days. Additionally, there is a tropical wave across the central Caribbean and another current weather feature, a tropical wave that’s across the central Tropical Atlantic, has a medium chance of development into a tropical cyclone over the next five days.

24-hour forecast:

Wednesday morning:… Isolated showers mainly eastern parishes, otherwise partly cloudy.

Wednesday afternoon/evening:…Becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across northern parishes and hilly areas.

Wednesday night:…Lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms across eastern parishes, becoming partly cloudy.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today:..32 degrees CelsiusMaximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today:..32 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Thursday):

Thursday/Friday: Partly cloudy morning. Becoming cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.

Saturday: Partly cloudy morning. Becoming cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of hilly areas and southern parishes.