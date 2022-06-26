Jamaica weather: Met Service monitoring approaching tropical wave | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Jamaica weather: Met Service monitoring approaching tropical wave
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
43 minutes ago

Jamaica’s Meteorological Service is closely monitoring a tropical wave across the central tropical Atlantic, which it says has a “medium chance” of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next five days.

The Met Service highlighted it as a current regional weather feature in its local forecast issued on Saturday at 4pm.

The local forecast also said that a trough across Jamaica is expected to remain across the island over the next few days.

Check out the forecast from the Met Service for the next four days, issued at 4pm on Saturday:

24-hour forecast:

Tonight:…Becoming fair.

Tomorrow Morning:… Mainly sunny.

Tomorrow Afternoon:… Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.

Minimum temperature expected for Kingston tonight… 25 degrees Celsius

Minimum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight… 25 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (after Monday)

Monday: Partly cloudy morning. Afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across western and north-central parishes.

Tuesday: Mainly Sunny morning. Becoming cloudy with widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Lingering night-time showers across eastern parishes.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning. Partly cloudy afternoon with isolated afternoon showers across western parishes. Windy especially across the south coast.

