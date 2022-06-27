Jamaica weather: Met Service monitoring two tropical waves | Loop Jamaica

As the Meteorological Service of Jamaica monitors a tropical wave across the eastern Caribbean, it is also keeping a close eye on another tropical wave across the central tropical Atlantic that has a “high chance” of tropical cyclone development over the next five days.

It also said in its local forecast on Monday that a trough now across Jamaica is expected to remain across the island over the next few days, and to expect afternoon showers and thunderstorms this week.

See the forecast issued by the Met Service on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 5am.

24-hour forecast:

Monday Morning:… Partly cloudy across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere.

Monday Afternoon:… Becoming cloudy with showers and thunderstorms mainly across north-central and western parishes.

Monday night:… Becoming fair.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston Monday:..33 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay Monday:..33 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Tuesday):

Tuesday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Afternoon through evening showers and thunderstorms across most parishes. Lingering night-time showers. Windy.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy morning with showers across eastern parishes. Afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes. Windy especially across the south coast.

Thursday: Afternoon to late evening showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes. Windy especially across the south coast.

Current Regional Weather Features:

A Tropical Wave across the Eastern Caribbean.

An area of Low Pressure across Panama.

Another Tropical Wave across the Central Tropical Atlantic has a high chance of Tropical Cyclone development over the next 5 days.