Jamaica weather: More rain this weekend Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans are being urged to brace for more rain this weekend, following days of showers and thunderstorms due to a trough across the central Caribbean.

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica said in its latest forecast released Thursday morning that the trough is expected to linger into the weekend.

For its three-day forecast from Friday to Sunday, the Met Service said to expect showers and thunderstorms across sections of the island.

See the local forecast issued by the Met Service on Thurdsday, August 25, 2022 at 5am.

24-hour forecast:

Thursday morning:… Isolated showers across sections of eastern and southcentral parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.

Thursday afternoon / evening:… Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.

Thursday night:…Partly cloudy.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today:..33 degrees CelsiusMaximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today:..32 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting tomorrow):

Friday: Morning showers across sections of northern and southeastern parishes. Scattered afternoon to evening showersand thunderstorms across most parishes.

Saturday: Morning showers across sections of eastern parishes. Afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms especially across central and southwestern parishes.

Sunday: Isolated morning showers across sections of eastern parishes. Afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms especially across southern parishes.

Other current regional weather features:An area of low pressure east of the Windward Islands has a low chance of development over the next five days.