Jamaica weather: More showers, thunderstorms this week Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans should brace for more rain this week as forecasters are again predicting periods of showers and thunderstorms over the next few days.

The Meteorological Service said a broad trough currently located across the southwestern Caribbean is expected to move across Jamaica early Wednesday morning, then linger across the island until the weekend, generating unstable weather conditions.

The forecast is for mostly cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which could be heavy at times with occasional gusty winds, to affect most parishes starting early Wednesday morning and continuing for the remainder of the week.

“Fishers and other marine interests should exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds,” the Meteorological Service said.

Here’s a look at the three-day weather forecast starting Wednesday, according to the Meteorological Service:

Wednesday/Thursday: Cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms across most parishes, especially eastern and central parishes. Windy.

Friday: Cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms, mainly across eastern and central parishes.

Other current regional weather features:

A Tropical Wave across the southeastern Caribbean.