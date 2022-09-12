Jamaica weather: Mostly cloudy, lingering showers Loop Jamaica

Here’s a look at the weather forecast as of 5am Monday, September 12, 2022, according to the Meteorological Service.
A trough now across Jamaica is expected to linger for most of this week. Additionally, a tropical wave is moving across the eastern Caribbean.
24-hour forecast
Monday morning:… Becoming mostly cloudy.
Monday afternoon/evening:…Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms especially across southern parishes.
Monday night:…Cloudy with few lingering showers an isolated thunderstorms.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston Monday:..33 degrees CelsiusMaximum temperature expected for Montego Bay Monday:..33 degrees Celsius
3-day forecast (starting Tuesday):
Tuesday: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms especially across northern parishes during the afternoon. Possible lingering night-time showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Wednesday: Cloudy morning with showers mainly across south-central and eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms especially across western parishes.
Thursday: Morning to early afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy late afternoon with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly across western parishes.