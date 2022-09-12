Jamaica weather: Mostly cloudy, lingering showers Loop Jamaica

Here’s a look at the weather forecast as of 5am Monday, September 12, 2022, according to the Meteorological Service.

A trough now across Jamaica is expected to linger for most of this week. Additionally, a tropical wave is moving across the eastern Caribbean.

24-hour forecast

Monday morning:… Becoming mostly cloudy.

Monday afternoon/evening:…Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms especially across southern parishes.

Monday night:…Cloudy with few lingering showers an isolated thunderstorms.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston Monday:..33 degrees CelsiusMaximum temperature expected for Montego Bay Monday:..33 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Tuesday):

Tuesday: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms especially across northern parishes during the afternoon. Possible lingering night-time showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Wednesday: Cloudy morning with showers mainly across south-central and eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms especially across western parishes.

Thursday: Morning to early afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy late afternoon with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly across western parishes.