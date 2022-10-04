Jamaica weather: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers, thunderstorms Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Jamaica weather: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers, thunderstorms
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Tuesday Oct 04

20?C
Met Service monitoring two tropical waves

52 minutes ago

Here’s a look at the weather forecast as of 5am Tuesday, October 4, 2022, according to the Meteorological Service.

There is a trough across Jamaica that is expected to remain across the island over the next few days.

Other current regional weather features as identified by the Met Service include two tropical waves and a frontal system across the central Bahamas.

One of the tropical waves is approaching the Windward Islands and has a low chance of tropical cyclone development over the next five days, while the other is across the eastern tropical Atlantic and has a high chance of tropical cyclone development over the next five days.

24-hour forecast:

Tuesday morning:… Mostly cloudy across sections of eastern and south central parishes.

Tuesday afternoon:… Showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.

Tuesday night Lingering showers across northern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today:..31 degrees CelsiusMaximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today:..31 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Wednesday):

Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across hilly areas and western parishes.

Thursday: Morning showers and thunderstorms across north-eastern parishes. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.

Friday: Morning showers and thunderstorms across northeastern parishes. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.

