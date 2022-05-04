Jamaica weather: Partly cloudy, isolated showers | Loop Jamaica

Here’s a look at the weather forecast as of 5am Wednesday, May 4, 2022, according to the Meteorological Service.
A weak high pressure ridge is across Jamaica. Additionally, there is a low-level jet stream across the central Caribbean.
24-hour forecast:
This morning: Partly cloudy eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Windy along coastal areas.
This Afternoon: Isolated showers and possible thunderstorms across hilly areas and western parishes, otherwise partly cloudy. Windy, especially across southern parishes.
Tonight: Mainly fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today: 31 degrees Celsius
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today: 31 degrees Celsius
3-day forecast (starting Thursday):
Thursday: Mainly sunny and hazy morning. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across hilly areas and western parishes. Windy along the south coast.
Friday/Friday: Mainly sunny and hazy morning. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across sections of north-central and western parishes.
Saturday: Partly cloudy afternoon with possible isolated showers across hilly areas and western parishes.