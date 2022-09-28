Jamaica weather: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers, thunderstorms Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Jamaica weather: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers, thunderstorms Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaica weather: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers, thunderstorms

Vybz Kartel’s fianc?e: ‘To know Addi is to love Addi’

Messi scores twice as Argentina beat Jamaica 3-0

Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid

Despite challenges, St Elizabeth student aces external exams

NWC gets seven trucks valued at $92.6m for fleet

Halt in activities at Spanish Town Hospital; emergency surgeries only

USA World Cup worries grow, 0-0 draw vs Saudis in last tuneup

Veronica Campbell Brown welcomes baby boy

2 would-be robbers fatally shot as cops foil attempt in St Catherine

Wednesday Sep 28

24?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

(Photo: iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Here’s a look at the weather forecast as of 5am Wednesday, September 28, 2022, according to the Meteorological Service.

There is an induced trough across Jamaica and the western Caribbean from Hurricane Ian that is expected to remain across the western Caribbean for another few days.

Other current regional weather features include the Now Category 4 Hurricane Ian that is located 125 kilometres west-southwest of Naples, Florida, and an area of low pressure across the central tropical Atlantic that has a high chance of tropical cyclone development over the next two days.

24-hour forecast:

Wednesday morning:… Partly cloudy.

Wednesday afternoon:… Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms mainly across southern and northwestern parishes.

Wednesday night Lingering showers mainly across central and western parishes.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston Wednesday:..31 degrees CelsiusMaximum temperature expected for Montego Bay Wednesday:..31 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Thursday):

Thursday: Partly cloudy morning. Afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.

Friday/Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida

Jamaica News

Jamaica weather: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers, thunderstorms

Entertainment

Vybz Kartel’s fianc?e: ‘To know Addi is to love Addi’

More From

Sport

Veronica Campbell Brown welcomes baby boy

See also

Retired Jamaican sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown has welcomed her second child, Zane Lucas Brown, with husband Omar.
The eight-time Olympic medallist announced her pregnancy via Instagram on her b

Jamaica News

Despite challenges, St Elizabeth student aces external exams

Determination, proper time management, organization, and motivation were the cornerstones on which Joshell Allen of New Market in St Elizabeth achieved success in her secondary-level external exam

Jamaica News

2 would-be robbers fatally shot as cops foil attempt in St Catherine

Reports are that 5 men tried to break into shop, fired at cops

Jamaica News

Man shot in face in attack on cop turns up at hospital

A 23-year-old man is now in hospital under the watchful eyes of the police after he was shot in a gun attack on a policeman at the cop’s home in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Saturday night.

Business

Poll: Did you overspend in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian?

Many Jamaicans flocked town centres to stock up on groceries and other essentials in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian over the weekend.
Some shoppers went out with a checklist for their hou

Caribbean News

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba en route to Florida

A strengthening Hurricane Ian’s rain and winds lashed Cuba’s western tip, where authorities have evacuated 50,000 people, as it became a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday and roared on a path that

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols