Jamaica weather: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers, thunderstorms Loop Jamaica

Here’s a look at the weather forecast as of 5am Wednesday, September 28, 2022, according to the Meteorological Service.

There is an induced trough across Jamaica and the western Caribbean from Hurricane Ian that is expected to remain across the western Caribbean for another few days.

Other current regional weather features include the Now Category 4 Hurricane Ian that is located 125 kilometres west-southwest of Naples, Florida, and an area of low pressure across the central tropical Atlantic that has a high chance of tropical cyclone development over the next two days.

24-hour forecast:

Wednesday morning:… Partly cloudy.

Wednesday afternoon:… Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms mainly across southern and northwestern parishes.

Wednesday night Lingering showers mainly across central and western parishes.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston Wednesday:..31 degrees CelsiusMaximum temperature expected for Montego Bay Wednesday:..31 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Thursday):

Thursday: Partly cloudy morning. Afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.

Friday/Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.