Jamaica weather: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Friday Sep 16

26?C
36 minutes ago

Here’s a look at the weather forecast as of 5am Friday, September 16, 2022, according to the Meteorological Service.

There is a ridge across the island that is expected to remain until tomorrow. Thereafter, a trough becomes the significant feature and i expected to remain across the island over the next couple days.

Other current regional weather features include Tropical Storm Fiona, which is located 425 kilometres east- southeast of the Leeward Islands, and an area of low pressure across Panama.

24-hour forecast:

Friday morning:… Partly cloudy across north-eastern parishes, elsewhere mainly sunny.

Friday afternoon/Evening:…Isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of southern parishes, elsewhere partly cloudy.

Friday night:…Becoming fair.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston Friday:..33 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay Friday:..33 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Saturday):

Saturday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across central and west parishes, elsewhere partly cloudy.

Sunday: Isolated morning showers and thunderstorms across north-eastern parishes, elsewhere partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of southern and north-western parishes.

Monday: Isolated morning showers across north-eastern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.

