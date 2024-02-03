Jamaica weather: Powerful cold front, strong winds expected this week Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Jamaica weather: Powerful cold front, strong winds expected this week Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Montague says JLP going ‘full blast’ for all 228 municipal divisions

Jamaica weather: Powerful cold front, strong winds expected this week

CASE offering drone technology services

Pinnock and Smith produce world-leading marks to win in New Mexico

More buildings inspected by JFB in 2023

Former Court of Appeal President Dennis Morrison has died

Legendary reggae bassist Aston ‘Family Man’ Barrett has died

J’can chef arrested overseas, accused of stealing customer’s phone

Leon Bailey scores as Aston Villa pile misery on Sheffield United

Harvey Barnes rescues point for Newcastle in thriller with Luton

Sunday Feb 04

24°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

(Photo: iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaicans should brace for a “powerful” cold front by Monday night, which is to come on the heels of a pre-frontal trough that is expected to move across Jamaica this evening into tomorrow.

The Met Service said in its early-morning forecast Sunday that windy conditions are projected to begin late tonight and should last for most of this week, with wind’s reaching near-gale force on Monday and Tuesday.

“Cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected beginning Monday and should last for the rest of this week.

“Additionally, cloudy conditions with periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected for most of Jamaica, and especially southern and north-western parishes, for Monday into early Tuesday morning,” the Met Service said at 5am Sunday.

Check out today’s forecast and what is expected over the next three days below.

24-hour forecast

This Morning & Afternoon… Partly cloudy.

Tonight… Becoming cloudy. Expect late-night showers across sections of southern parishes, and windy conditions across western parishes and the south coast.

3-day forecast (starting tomorrow)

Monday: Very strong winds. Cloudy and cool conditions across the island with periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially across southern and north-western parishes.

Tuesday:Very strong winds. Mostly cloudy and cool across the island.

Wednesday: Very cool temperatures. Mainly fair and windy.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Montague says JLP going ‘full blast’ for all 228 municipal divisions

Jamaica News

Jamaica weather: Powerful cold front, strong winds expected this week

Entertainment

Ben-Adir, Lynch, Ziggy and Rohan Marley at UK ‘One Love’ premiere

More From

Entertainment

Legendary reggae bassist Aston ‘Family Man’ Barrett has died

Legendary reggae bassist, Aston ‘Family Man’ Barrett has died. 
The 77-year-old, who played for reggae superstar Bob Marley and the Wailers as well as Burning Spear and Augustus Pablo, mad

See also

Jamaica News

Police Federation issues strong warning re cops on TikTok issue

As pressure mounts on policemen and women who have been involved in the growing trend of using social media to push various agendas, the Police Federation has weighed in on the matter and ha

Sport

Pinnock and Smith produce world-leading marks to win in New Mexico

Jamaica’s Wayne Pinnock started his 2024 campaign with a world-leading performance, securing victory in the men’s long jump on day one of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Conventio

Jamaica News

Labour Ministry mourns passing of its former PS, Anthony Irons

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has expressed deep sadness at the passing of Anthony Irons, a former permanent secretary at the ministry, who died on February 1.
Irons dedicated much of

Jamaica News

Former Court of Appeal President Dennis Morrison has died

Jamaica has lost a giant of the legal profession in Justice Dennis Morrison, former President of the Court of Appeal, who died on Saturday.
Morrison was 73 years old.
The legal luminary was

Sport

Leon Bailey scores as Aston Villa pile misery on Sheffield United

Aston Villa returned to winning ways in style as they put Sheffield United to the sword with four goals in the opening 30 minutes in a 5-0 romp at Bramall Lane.
Villa’s Premier League top-four hope

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols