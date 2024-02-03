Jamaica weather: Powerful cold front, strong winds expected this week Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans should brace for a “powerful” cold front by Monday night, which is to come on the heels of a pre-frontal trough that is expected to move across Jamaica this evening into tomorrow.

The Met Service said in its early-morning forecast Sunday that windy conditions are projected to begin late tonight and should last for most of this week, with wind’s reaching near-gale force on Monday and Tuesday.

“Cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected beginning Monday and should last for the rest of this week.

“Additionally, cloudy conditions with periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected for most of Jamaica, and especially southern and north-western parishes, for Monday into early Tuesday morning,” the Met Service said at 5am Sunday.

Check out today’s forecast and what is expected over the next three days below.

24-hour forecast

This Morning & Afternoon… Partly cloudy.

Tonight… Becoming cloudy. Expect late-night showers across sections of southern parishes, and windy conditions across western parishes and the south coast.

3-day forecast (starting tomorrow)

Monday: Very strong winds. Cloudy and cool conditions across the island with periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially across southern and north-western parishes.

Tuesday:Very strong winds. Mostly cloudy and cool across the island.

Wednesday: Very cool temperatures. Mainly fair and windy.