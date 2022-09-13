Jamaica weather: Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms Loop Jamaica

Jamaica weather: Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Here’s a look at the weather forecast as of 5am Tuesday, September 13, 2022, according to the Meteorological Service.

A trough now across Jamaica is expected to remain across the island over the next few days. Additionally, there is a tropical wave across the central Caribbean.

24-hour forecast:

Tuesday morning:… Isolated showers and thunderstorms across south-central and eastern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.

Tuesday afternoon/evening:… Scattered showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.

Tuesday night:…Mostly cloudy.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston Tuesday:..32 degrees CelsiusMaximum temperature expected for Montego Bay Tuesday:..32 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Wednesday):

Wednesday: Isolated morning showers and thunderstorms across sections of southern parishes. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across north-central and western parishes.

Thursday / Friday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.

