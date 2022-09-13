Jamaica weather: Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms Loop Jamaica

Here’s a look at the weather forecast as of 5am Tuesday, September 13, 2022, according to the Meteorological Service.
A trough now across Jamaica is expected to remain across the island over the next few days. Additionally, there is a tropical wave across the central Caribbean.
24-hour forecast:
Tuesday morning:… Isolated showers and thunderstorms across south-central and eastern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.
Tuesday afternoon/evening:… Scattered showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.
Tuesday night:…Mostly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston Tuesday:..32 degrees CelsiusMaximum temperature expected for Montego Bay Tuesday:..32 degrees Celsius
3-day forecast (starting Wednesday):
Wednesday: Isolated morning showers and thunderstorms across sections of southern parishes. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across north-central and western parishes.
Thursday / Friday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.